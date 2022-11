The November schedule for JACC’s Cinema Hall is out and this month they have 5 indie films playing:

90 Days – Saudi Arabia

Farha – Jordan/Palestine

Beirut Hold’em – Lebanon

Frère et Soeur – France

Official Competition – Spain

There is only one showing per movie so if there is one you’ve been meaning to watch don’t miss it. You can book your tickets on Jacc-kw.com