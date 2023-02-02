The annual camel racing tournament starts this Saturday, February 4th, and will last until February 9th. If you’ve been meaning to go to the races but have been putting it off, now would be the best time to go.

There will be races every morning and afternoon except for the last day when it will only be held in the afternoon. Below are the start times of the races:

Sat Feb 4 – 8AM and 3:30PM

Sun Feb 5 – 8AM and 1:30PM

Mon Feb 6 – 8AM and 1:30PM

Tue Feb 7 – 8AM and 1:30PM

Wed Feb 8 – 8AM and 1:30PM

Thu Feb 9 – 3:30PM

There is no entrance fee and you can either watch the races from the track stands or drive up to the starting lines and watch the start of the races.

Here is the location on Google Maps.