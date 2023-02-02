Below are all the events I found taking place this weekend, if I missed anything let me know in the comments:
Thursday, Feb 2
The Promenade Family Fun
Meet Me At The Terrace
Arabian Products Expo
965 Outlet
Trend Exop
Feria De Kuwait
Burger Show 2023
Shrek The Musical
Gala Performance: Twelfth Night
Trivia Night at Al Andalus
Friday, Feb 3
Kites Watching in Bnaider
Meet Me At The Terrace
Arabian Products Expo
965 Outlet
Trend Exop
Feria De Kuwait
Burger Show 2023
Shrek The Musical
The Stadium – Fitness Challenge
Samra Night at Palama
Trip: Into The Stars
Saturday, Feb 4
Meet Me At The Terrace
Treasure Hunt At Alshaheed Park
Arabian Products Expo
965 Outlet
Trend Exop
Feria De Kuwait
Burger Show 2023
Shrek The Musical
Rewire Your Brain & Heart
Workshop: Embroidery & Sewing
Art N Dine: Dreamy Garden
Live Drawing Session
Riso Workshop
German Classic Cars Meetup
Qout Market
Exhibitions
Ala Taraf Lisan Al Ard
Bridging East and West
Surrender
Activities
Albohayra Farm
Ascend Rock Climbing
Indoor Karting
Little Jungle
Murouj Farm
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Yoga at Darātma
Museums to Visit
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
I heard on the radio that there is going to be drone light show over the weekend near Green Island area. I might be wrong too. Would be nice a drone light show.
I couldn’t find anything online about it which is why I haven’t posted about it. Got a link?