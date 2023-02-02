The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Bandit (6.4)
Blood (6.9)
Pinocchio and Friends (6.7)
The Price We Pay (4.8)
The Son (6.1)
Other Movies Showing:
Avatar: The Way of Water (7.8)
M3GAN (6.1)
Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre (7.2)
Plane (6.9)
Shotgun Wedding (7.3)
The Amazing Maurice (6.4)
The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:
Beauty and the Beast (8.0)
Blade Runner (8.1)
The Lion King (8.5)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
