The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

Bandit (6.4)

Blood (6.9)

Pinocchio and Friends (6.7)

The Price We Pay (4.8)

The Son (6.1)

Other Movies Showing:

Avatar: The Way of Water (7.8)

M3GAN (6.1)

Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre (7.2)

Plane (6.9)

Shotgun Wedding (7.3)

The Amazing Maurice (6.4)

The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:

Beauty and the Beast (8.0)

Blade Runner (8.1)

The Lion King (8.5)

The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.