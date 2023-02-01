On the occasion of Kuwait Flag Day, Kuwait Airways have a 24-hour sale today with up to 25% off on ticket prices for all destinations. I just checked the price of tickets to Paris and Bangkok and both had only a 15% discount on the economy tickets but around 23.5% on the business class tickets. So the discount I guess will depend on where you’re flying to and what class.
The sale ends at midnight tonight. Link
Update: Discount doesn’t apply to the following days 16FEB-23FEB/19APR-22APR/22JUN-30JUN/01JUL-10AUG2023
What is the occasion of Kuwait Flag Day?
I hadn’t heard of it up until 2 minutes ago
Niiice !! where you travelling ?
nowhere so need to figure out if i am so i can get a ticket!
Total BS gimmick. All flights to Geneva in June, July and August are mysteriously sold out, all.
Or they could actually be sold out or part of the black out dates. There is no conspiracy.
Kuwait Flag Day -Feb 01
is the start date of the Hala Feb Celebrations.