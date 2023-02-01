On the occasion of Kuwait Flag Day, Kuwait Airways have a 24-hour sale today with up to 25% off on ticket prices for all destinations. I just checked the price of tickets to Paris and Bangkok and both had only a 15% discount on the economy tickets but around 23.5% on the business class tickets. So the discount I guess will depend on where you’re flying to and what class.

The sale ends at midnight tonight. Link

Update: Discount doesn’t apply to the following days 16FEB-23FEB/19APR-22APR/22JUN-30JUN/01JUL-10AUG2023