The National Geographic Ultimate Explorer experience is now open in Assima Mall. It’s kind of a mix between a museum and entertainment park targeting children:
Designed to inspire children to become the next generation of scientists, engineers, astronauts, biologists, thinkers and explorers, National Geographic Ultimate Explorer blends augmented reality, virtual reality and 3D technology to create a fully immersive play-based learning experience for children between 5-12.
The Kuwait Ultimate Explorer is composed of 14 different experiences but as of this post, only 10 are open. The prices are the following:
Baby 0-2: Free
Toddler 3-4: KD6
Child: KD12
Adult: KD10
I didn’t go in so if you want a peek of whats inside, check out some of the tagged videos on Instagram. There is also a gift shop which you can visit without having to buy a ticket.
Adult tickets cost less than Child tickets? 😂
Yeah cuz it’s a place for kids with kids activities
I’ve had a sneak peak of the place a month and a half ago and it is fabulous. I’d wait until all the experiences are open and then pay a visit.
I was promised a staff discount, so looking forward to that! ;)
No, no, no! I know a family who went 2 weeks ago. KD54 for husband, wife, two children and a nanny to enter. They were warned at the door that only 10 activities were working! Apart from painting a pre-cut paper plate to make a snake, most of the games were out of order or had other issues. They went to the Starbucks inside and that was also closed!