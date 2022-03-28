Padel has taken over Kuwait Post by Mark Pretty much every football field in Kuwait is being turned into a Padel court. Comic by @hb.comics Related Mark2022-03-28T08:24:03+03:00Mar 28, 2022|6 Comments Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInPinterestEmail About the Author: Mark 6 Comments Yousef March 28, 2022 at 8:49 am - Reply I don’t understand what you mean, is Padel a company? Navin March 28, 2022 at 9:11 am - Reply Look it up on Google! :) Calvin March 28, 2022 at 10:00 am - Reply Wake me up when it’s banned. Just March 28, 2022 at 11:19 am - Reply One of the nicest sports to play! Yousef March 28, 2022 at 12:48 pm - Reply Because there’s nothing to do in Kuwait! Comparing to other GCC countries, it’s embarrassing! Ben March 28, 2022 at 1:02 pm - Reply It’s good that playing a sport is trending and hyped. This is good. I believe there was already a Kuwaiti champion in a GCC competition. Leave A Comment Cancel replyComment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Δ
