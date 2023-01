The Staged in Kuwait IMPROV comedy night is back again and will be taking place at the end of this month (January 26).

This is my favorite local comedy show and if you’ve never been to one of their shows you definitely should.

Tickets start at KD 7.5 and you should probably hurry and get some as well since they tend to get picked up fast. If you’re looking for something fun and different to do then check them out. Link