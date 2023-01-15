The MOI has started the process of replacing the old traffic cameras with the new ones all around Kuwait. Below is a list of most of the violations these new cameras will be able to capture.

The strangest violation for me is the fact they will now fine you for using your phone while stopped at a red light. EVERYONE gets on their phone at red lights, so not sure how that’s going to work.

Anyway, here is the list of violations the new cameras can capture:

Driving above the speed limit

Using the phone while driving

Using the phone at traffic lights

Driving without the seatbelt on

Running red lights

Changing lanes without using the indicator

Stopping in the yellow box at intersections

Driving on the wrong side of the road

Taking illegal u-turns, right or left turns

Not driving in the designated heavy vehicle lane