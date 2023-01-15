The MOI has started the process of replacing the old traffic cameras with the new ones all around Kuwait. Below is a list of most of the violations these new cameras will be able to capture.
The strangest violation for me is the fact they will now fine you for using your phone while stopped at a red light. EVERYONE gets on their phone at red lights, so not sure how that’s going to work.
Anyway, here is the list of violations the new cameras can capture:
- Driving above the speed limit
- Using the phone while driving
- Using the phone at traffic lights
- Driving without the seatbelt on
- Running red lights
- Changing lanes without using the indicator
- Stopping in the yellow box at intersections
- Driving on the wrong side of the road
- Taking illegal u-turns, right or left turns
- Not driving in the designated heavy vehicle lane
What’s your source on this? I remember a few of years ago when they decided to impound everyones car who is caught using a phone, they explicitly stated that using the phone while the car is stopped at a traffic light is okay. Also I’m pretty sure the traffic law states operating a mobile phone by hand while driving is illegal, not while stopped.
And as for those cameras catching phone users and seat belts, yes they can do that, but only if they are filming you from the front. They already placed a few on the gulf road and when they are set up as a red light camera (film you from behind), they can’t see the driver.
an interview with the MOI posted on where he says you can talk on the speaker phone but you can’t use your phone
https://twitter.com/Almajlliss/status/1613198607951208452
“Stopping in the yellow box at intersections”
This may be the best way to eliminate traffic jams at intersections. People clog up the intersection even when they know they cannot make it to the other side before the light turns to red.
yup https://twitter.com/Almajlliss/status/1614458221493719041
Nice!. This was always my pet peeve. Hope we see dramatic change in driver behavior.
Of course, the other one being drivers trying to exit highways by turning to the exit at the last possible moment; even though there is a massive queue for the exit.
What is a yellow box? 🤔
https://twitter.com/Almajlliss/status/1614458221493719041
Oh ok thanks 👍🏻
Something I’m most looking forward to and feel is much needed:
“Changing lanes without using the indicator”
😍😍😍😍😍
This alone will generate millions in traffic violations revenue 💰
Do the cameras capture overspeeding vehicles at one point or are these average speed cameras?
Overspeeding, they’re not average speed cameras
Folks with Wasta, laughing at the violations like 😂😂
not sure what wasta has got to do with the camera tho