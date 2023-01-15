The MOI has started the process of replacing the old traffic cameras with the new ones all around Kuwait. Below is a list of most of the violations these new cameras will be able to capture.

The strangest violation for me is the fact they will now fine you for using your phone while stopped at a red light. EVERYONE gets on their phone at red lights, so not sure how that’s going to work.

Anyway, here is the list of violations the new cameras can capture:

  • Driving above the speed limit
  • Using the phone while driving
  • Using the phone at traffic lights
  • Driving without the seatbelt on
  • Running red lights
  • Changing lanes without using the indicator
  • Stopping in the yellow box at intersections
  • Driving on the wrong side of the road
  • Taking illegal u-turns, right or left turns
  • Not driving in the designated heavy vehicle lane