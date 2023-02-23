Below are all the events I found taking place this holiday weekend. If I missed anything, let me know in the comments:
Thursday, Feb 23
Traditional Music at Al Shaheed Park
Hala February Expo
Mersaf Market
Souq Al Sahel Beach Market
The Avenues Sky: Kuwait Edition
National Day at Boulevard
Heart of Kuwait Celebrations
Al-Farsi Kite Festival
National Day at the Scientific Center
National Day on Failaka Island
Pro Truck Expo
Interactive Art at Wejha
World Record Attempt – Largest Macron Display
COMFEST 2023
Friday, Feb 24
Colored Parade at Al Shaheed Park
Hala February Expo
Mersaf Market
Souq Al Sahel Beach Market
The Avenues Sky: Kuwait Edition
National Day at Boulevard
Heart of Kuwait Celebrations
Al-Farsi Kite Festival
National Day at the Scientific Center
National Day on Failaka Island
Pro Truck Expo
965 Superbike Championship
COMFEST 2023
Fridges Of Kuwait Food Drive
Saturday, Feb 25
Hala February Expo
Mersaf Market
Souq Al Sahel Beach Market
The Avenues Sky: Kuwait Edition
National Day at Boulevard
Heart of Kuwait Celebrations
Al-Farsi Kite Festival
National Day at the Scientific Center
National Day on Failaka Island
Pro Truck Expo
COMFEST 2023
Traditional Show in the Desert
Radical Cup – Kuwait
Sunday, Feb 26
Hala February Expo
Mersaf Market
Souq Al Sahel Beach Market
The Avenues Sky: Kuwait Edition
National Day at Boulevard
Heart of Kuwait Celebrations
Al-Farsi Kite Festival
Live Samra in the Desert
National Day at the Scientific Center
National Day on Failaka Island
Healing Circle
Monday, Feb 27
Hala February Expo
National Day Fiesta 2
Souq Al Sahel Beach Market
Heart of Kuwait Celebrations
Al-Farsi Kite Festival
National Day at the Scientific Center
Note: Photo is from a 1977 National Day Parade
Hi. You missed the Firework events.
I didn’t, fireworks is after the holidays on the 28th…
Fireworks Starting from 25th – Al Kout Mall 8 pm.
25-26 at Winter wonderland
26th – 360 Mall 8 pm
28th Kuwait Towers – 8 pm
‘
Source: @kuwaittimes
No mention of fireworks on the Al Kout, 360 Mall and Winter Wonderland accounts. No sources = could be not true = won’t go on the list.
It is mentioned on their accounts. Shared with you.
air show at kuwait tower 25th & 26th 4:00pm
baloon drop 36 mall on 25th 6:00pm