Below are all the events I found taking place this holiday weekend. If I missed anything, let me know in the comments:

Thursday, Feb 23

Traditional Music at Al Shaheed Park

Hala February Expo

Mersaf Market

Souq Al Sahel Beach Market

The Avenues Sky: Kuwait Edition

National Day at Boulevard

Heart of Kuwait Celebrations

Al-Farsi Kite Festival

National Day at the Scientific Center

National Day on Failaka Island

Pro Truck Expo

Interactive Art at Wejha

World Record Attempt – Largest Macron Display

COMFEST 2023

Friday, Feb 24

Colored Parade at Al Shaheed Park

Hala February Expo

Mersaf Market

Souq Al Sahel Beach Market

The Avenues Sky: Kuwait Edition

National Day at Boulevard

Heart of Kuwait Celebrations

Al-Farsi Kite Festival

National Day at the Scientific Center

National Day on Failaka Island

Pro Truck Expo

965 Superbike Championship

COMFEST 2023

Fridges Of Kuwait Food Drive

Saturday, Feb 25

Hala February Expo

Mersaf Market

Souq Al Sahel Beach Market

The Avenues Sky: Kuwait Edition

National Day at Boulevard

Heart of Kuwait Celebrations

Al-Farsi Kite Festival

National Day at the Scientific Center

National Day on Failaka Island

Pro Truck Expo

COMFEST 2023

Traditional Show in the Desert

Radical Cup – Kuwait

Sunday, Feb 26

Hala February Expo

Mersaf Market

Souq Al Sahel Beach Market

The Avenues Sky: Kuwait Edition

National Day at Boulevard

Heart of Kuwait Celebrations

Al-Farsi Kite Festival

Live Samra in the Desert

National Day at the Scientific Center

National Day on Failaka Island

Healing Circle

Monday, Feb 27

Hala February Expo

National Day Fiesta 2

Souq Al Sahel Beach Market

Heart of Kuwait Celebrations

Al-Farsi Kite Festival

National Day at the Scientific Center

Note: Photo is from a 1977 National Day Parade