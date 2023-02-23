Below are all the events I found taking place this holiday weekend. If I missed anything, let me know in the comments:

Thursday, Feb 23
Traditional Music at Al Shaheed Park
Hala February Expo
Mersaf Market
Souq Al Sahel Beach Market
The Avenues Sky: Kuwait Edition
National Day at Boulevard
Heart of Kuwait Celebrations
Al-Farsi Kite Festival
National Day at the Scientific Center
National Day on Failaka Island
Pro Truck Expo
Interactive Art at Wejha
World Record Attempt – Largest Macron Display
COMFEST 2023

Friday, Feb 24
Colored Parade at Al Shaheed Park
Hala February Expo
Mersaf Market
Souq Al Sahel Beach Market
The Avenues Sky: Kuwait Edition
National Day at Boulevard
Heart of Kuwait Celebrations
Al-Farsi Kite Festival
National Day at the Scientific Center
National Day on Failaka Island
Pro Truck Expo
965 Superbike Championship
COMFEST 2023
Fridges Of Kuwait Food Drive

Saturday, Feb 25
Hala February Expo
Mersaf Market
Souq Al Sahel Beach Market
The Avenues Sky: Kuwait Edition
National Day at Boulevard
Heart of Kuwait Celebrations
Al-Farsi Kite Festival
National Day at the Scientific Center
National Day on Failaka Island
Pro Truck Expo
COMFEST 2023
Traditional Show in the Desert
Radical Cup – Kuwait

Sunday, Feb 26
Hala February Expo
Mersaf Market
Souq Al Sahel Beach Market
The Avenues Sky: Kuwait Edition
National Day at Boulevard
Heart of Kuwait Celebrations
Al-Farsi Kite Festival
Live Samra in the Desert
National Day at the Scientific Center
National Day on Failaka Island
Healing Circle

Monday, Feb 27
Hala February Expo
National Day Fiesta 2
Souq Al Sahel Beach Market
Heart of Kuwait Celebrations
Al-Farsi Kite Festival
National Day at the Scientific Center

Note: Photo is from a 1977 National Day Parade