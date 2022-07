Below is the list of things you can do this weekend. As usual, if I missed anything please let me know in the comments:

Thursday

The Avenues Carnival

Dino World at The Gate Mall

The Beach Canteen

Friday

The Avenues Carnival

Dino World at The Gate Mall

The Beach Canteen

Workshop: Palestinian Heritage Embroidery

Saturday

Grand Mosque Tour

The Avenues Carnival

Dino World at The Gate Mall

The Beach Canteen

Come Play with Us! (Chess, Backgammon and/or Scrabble)

Trashtag Kuwait – Abu Hassaniya Beach Cleanup

TrashHero – Asherij Beach Cleanup

Ceramics Workshop: Qahwa Cups

Introversion Story Telling with Zahra Al-Mahdi

Activities:

Ascend Rock Climbing

Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club

Indoor Karting

Movement Classes at Omni Studio

Roller Blade at Roller Hub

Yoga at Darātma

Museums to Visit:

Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)

Amricani Cultural Center Museum

Bait Al Othman Museum

Tareq Rajab Museum

Exhibitions:

Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian

Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker

Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi