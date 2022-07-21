Below is the list of things you can do this weekend. As usual, if I missed anything please let me know in the comments:

Thursday
The Avenues Carnival
Dino World at The Gate Mall
The Beach Canteen

Friday
Workshop: Palestinian Heritage Embroidery

Saturday
Grand Mosque Tour
Come Play with Us! (Chess, Backgammon and/or Scrabble)
Trashtag Kuwait – Abu Hassaniya Beach Cleanup
TrashHero – Asherij Beach Cleanup
Ceramics Workshop: Qahwa Cups
Introversion Story Telling with Zahra Al-Mahdi

Activities:
Ascend Rock Climbing
Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club
Indoor Karting
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Yoga at Darātma

Museums to Visit:
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
Tareq Rajab Museum

Exhibitions:
Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian
Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker
Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi