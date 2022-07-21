Below is the list of things you can do this weekend. As usual, if I missed anything please let me know in the comments:
Thursday
The Avenues Carnival
Dino World at The Gate Mall
The Beach Canteen
Friday
The Avenues Carnival
Dino World at The Gate Mall
The Beach Canteen
Workshop: Palestinian Heritage Embroidery
Saturday
Grand Mosque Tour
The Avenues Carnival
Dino World at The Gate Mall
The Beach Canteen
Come Play with Us! (Chess, Backgammon and/or Scrabble)
Trashtag Kuwait – Abu Hassaniya Beach Cleanup
TrashHero – Asherij Beach Cleanup
Ceramics Workshop: Qahwa Cups
Introversion Story Telling with Zahra Al-Mahdi
Activities:
Ascend Rock Climbing
Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club
Indoor Karting
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Yoga at Darātma
Museums to Visit:
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
Tareq Rajab Museum
Exhibitions:
Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian
Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker
Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi
Not related but long time back you had posted about an APP where we can uplaod pictures of road pot holes for the ministry so they can fix it, can you please repost/relink this. Thank you