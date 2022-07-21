The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Corrective Measures (4.2)
She Will (5.4)
The Deep House (5.4)
Other Movies Showing:
Around the World in 80 Days (4.7)
Elvis (7.7)
Hot Seat (3.8)
Jurassic World Dominion (6.2)
Minions: The Rise of Gru (7.4)
The Black Phone (7.4)
The Reef: Stalked (N/A)
Top Gun: Maverick (8.7)
Classic Movies Showing:
Ice Age – 2002 (7.5)
Seven – 1995 (8.6)
The films below are also showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing:
Antarctica
Asteroid Hunters 3D
Minions: The Rise of Gru (7.4)
Ocean Odyssey
Turtle Odyssey
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
where do the classics screen? which cinema ?
Cinescape