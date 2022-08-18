Below is the list of things you can do this weekend. As usual, if I missed anything please let me know in the comments:
Thursday
IFK Cinema Night: Josep
Concert: Guy Manoukian
Friday
N/A
Saturday
Come Play with Us! (Chess, Backgammon and/or Scrabble)
Interactive Children’s Book Reading
Trash Tag: Beach Cleanup
Art N Dine: Summery Dreams
Activities:
Ascend Rock Climbing
Cable Park
Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club
Indoor Karting
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Try Windsurfing
Yoga at Darātma
Museums to Visit:
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
Tareq Rajab Museum
Exhibitions:
Exhibition: Sanad at ASCC
Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian
Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker
Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi
