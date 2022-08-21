Ozone, the first indoor skydiving in Kuwait is set to open this Thursday, September 1st. Ozone is going to be the third indoor skydiving center in the region with our center having the most powerful wind tunnel of the three.

Right now until August 25th they have a 20% early bird discount so if you’re planning to try out indoor skydiving, it’s a good idea to take advantage right now. 2 flights will cost you 16KD with the discount while 4 flights will cost you 28KD. They also have a group price, 5 people for 68KD. If you’re interested, here is the link.