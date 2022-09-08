Another weekend with very little going on. As usual, if I missed anything please let me know in the comments:
Thursday
IFK Cinema Night: Pierrot le Fou
Workshop: Cyber Fun!
Friday
SIK: Potluck-Get-To-Know-Us-Lunch Lunch!
Workshop: Polymer Clay
Saturday
Full Moon Yoga
Art N Dine: Oriental Abstracts
Activities
Ascend Rock Climbing
Cable Park
Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club
Indoor Karting
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Try Windsurfing
Yoga at Darātma
Museums to Visit
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
Tareq Rajab Museum
Exhibitions
Exhibition: Matter of Material – Sculptures from CAP Collection.
Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker
Exhibition: ASEAN Textile Exhibition & Craft Workshops
