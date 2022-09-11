ROKA, the award-winning modern Japanese restaurant is opening at the Waldorf Astoria this coming Tuesday. If you want to know what kind of food they serve or their prices, their menu is available online and you can check it out here.
They also opened up reservations and it’s filling up pretty fast. As of this post, the next available booking is on October 12. If you want to book, here is the link.
Did you get to exclusively try it out?
Not yet, i have a reservation for this week though
There is a lot of demand for fine dining and Michelin star restaurants in Kuwait. People here really want that kind of vibe but we don’t get it because of the alcohol ban.
Restaurants like White Robata, San Ristorante branch in Shaab, and Ave are getting a lot of buzz (even though they’re not considered actual fine dining but you get the point). Even the Melenzane By the Sea thing was so successful.
I think that it’s very unfair that Kuwait isn’t getting the international restaurants that open in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain even though we’re the most foodie country in the GCC.
Roka is hopefully the first of many that open here.
I don’t think people here are willing to pay for fine dining which is why we don’t have fine dining. That’s why I’m really curious to see how ROKA will do. We also haven’t been the most foodie country in the GCC for years, that title is long gone.