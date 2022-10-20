Below is this weekend’s list of events and activities, if I missed anything, please let me know in the comments:

Thursday, Oct 20

Art Therapy: Heart Social

22nd Kuwait Theater Festival Launch

IFK Cinema Night: Fahim

Hangouts at LAPA

Disney Princess – The Concert

Space Month at Scientific Center

Friday, Oct 21

Sailing: Friday Sunset Cruising

Disney Princess – The Concert

Space Month at Scientific Center

Armenians in Kuwait Karaoke

Roll Race at KMT: Sword Champions

KMT: Car Open Track Day

Saturday, Oct 22

Discover America 5K Fun Run

Art Therapy: Portrait Reflections

The Gulf Bank Walkathon

Disney Princess – The Concert

KMT: Car Open Track Day

Miseen Scene Club: A Separation

Story Time: Khaled & Recycling

ALHULI Creative Jewelry at Sadu House

Boubyan Cycling Race

Space Month at Scientific Center

Makers Bazaar

Exhibitions

Amira Behbehani x Mercedes

Sara Shamma “Age”

Warhol of Arabia by Raed Yassin

Activities

Ascend Rock Climbing

Cable Park

Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club

Indoor Karting

Little Jungle

Murouj Farm

Movement Classes at Omni Studio

Roller Blade at Roller Hub

Try Windsurfing

Yoga at Darātma

Museums to Visit

Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)

Amricani Cultural Center Museum

Bait Al Othman Museum

Tareq Rajab Museum