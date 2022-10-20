Below is this weekend’s list of events and activities, if I missed anything, please let me know in the comments:
Thursday, Oct 20
Art Therapy: Heart Social
22nd Kuwait Theater Festival Launch
IFK Cinema Night: Fahim
Hangouts at LAPA
Disney Princess – The Concert
Space Month at Scientific Center
Friday, Oct 21
Sailing: Friday Sunset Cruising
Disney Princess – The Concert
Space Month at Scientific Center
Armenians in Kuwait Karaoke
Roll Race at KMT: Sword Champions
KMT: Car Open Track Day
Saturday, Oct 22
Discover America 5K Fun Run
Art Therapy: Portrait Reflections
The Gulf Bank Walkathon
Disney Princess – The Concert
KMT: Car Open Track Day
Miseen Scene Club: A Separation
Story Time: Khaled & Recycling
ALHULI Creative Jewelry at Sadu House
Boubyan Cycling Race
Space Month at Scientific Center
Makers Bazaar
Exhibitions
Amira Behbehani x Mercedes
Sara Shamma “Age”
Warhol of Arabia by Raed Yassin
Activities
Ascend Rock Climbing
Cable Park
Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club
Indoor Karting
Little Jungle
Murouj Farm
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Try Windsurfing
Yoga at Darātma
Museums to Visit
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
Tareq Rajab Museum
Makers Bazaar on Saturday
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj55-7ns74D/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Thanks
There is also The Makers Bazaar @artstudiokwt in Funaitees on Saturday 10am to 6pm.
Arts and Crafts, Jewellery, Accessories, Homewares, Vegan Products, Charity and more.
Proceeds to Charity.
Organised by @secondchanceq8. Free Entry
Thanks
Is the roll race free ti watch?
Yes
http://swordchampion.com/en/event/23
thank u, my mistake