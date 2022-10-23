The US Embassy is holding a “Discover America” week that involves various activities and events that are open to the public. Yesterday was the first day and it started off with a 5K Fun Run and I’m personally looking forward to the car show that’s taking place this Friday.
The embassy shared the schedule above of all the activities taking place this week and if you’re interested to find out more, you can check out their Instagram @usembassyq8
Hi Mark, do you know how to know if there is an entrance charge for the BBQ night or is it free?
Thanks.
I’m assuming it’s not free but i would ask them on instagram
