Below are all the events I found taking place this weekend, if I missed anything let me know in the comments:
Thursday, Jan 5
Meet Me At The Terrace
Bazzar Expo
KMT: Car Open Track Day
Friday, Jan 6
Kites Watching in Bnaider
Meet Me At The Terrace
Bazzar Expo
Roll Race Event
Super Run Event
Saturday, Jan 7
Meet Me At The Terrace
Treasure Hunt At Alshaheed Park
Bazzar Expo
AlSadu Workshop: Fun with Textiles
Basta: Fermentation Workshop
Storytelling with Ahmed Almonsouri
Artists Hangout
TrashHero Beach Cleanup
Speedcubing Workshop
Watch Camel Races
Exhibitions
25 O’Clock by Walid Taher
A Retrospective by Abdulwahab Al Awadhi
Visitor of Freedom by Thuraya Al Baqsami
Activities
Albohayra Farm
Ascend Rock Climbing
Indoor Karting
Little Jungle
Murouj Farm
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Yoga at Darātma
Museums to Visit
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
Tareq Rajab Museum
There is a big event at KMT by @super_run on Friday