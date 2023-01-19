Below are all the events I found taking place this weekend, if I missed anything let me know in the comments:
Thursday, Jan 19
Meet Me At The Terrace
Light Expo
The Promenade Family Fun
The Kuwait Motor Show
The Valley Market
Friday, Jan 20
Kites Watching in Bnaider
Meet Me At The Terrace
Light Expo
Kuwait Duathlon 2023
A Weekend Downtown
BNK Padel Open Finals
Drag Race Round 2
The Kuwait Motor Show
965 MX Junior Championship
Workshop: Embroidery Basics
Music Night at Palama
The Valley Market
Trip to Jahra Reserve
Saturday, Jan 21
Meet Me At The Terrace
Treasure Hunt At Alshaheed Park
Light Expo
EO at Cinema Hall
BNK Padel Open Finals
Drag Race Round 2
KMT Open-Cockpit Car Track Day
The Kuwait Motor Show
Art N Dine: Take me to Saturn
Asherij Beach Cleanup
The Valley Market
A Weekend Downtown
Exhibitions
Bridging East and West
Building Prints
Mona Al-Qanai Letting Go
Surrender by Bader Qabazard
Activities
Albohayra Farm
Ascend Rock Climbing
Indoor Karting
Little Jungle
Murouj Farm
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Yoga at Darātma
Museums to Visit
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
