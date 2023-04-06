After a quiet couple of weekends, events are starting to pick up again. Below are all the ones I found taking place this weekend. If I missed anything, let me know in the comments:
Thursday, April 6
The Outlet Expo
Astronomers Diwaniya
Bugsha Ramadan Nights
Ramadan Kits Activities
Al Sheyab Show
Gergean AlHamra
Murouj Gergean
Red Bull Doodle Art Final
Friday, April 7
The Outlet Expo
Zain Ramadan Kids Run
Ultimate Frisbee Tournament
Bugsha Ramadan Nights
Ramadan Kits Activities
Ramadan Art & Gergeian Adventure
Murouj Gergean
All Sports Gathering
Drift Championship
Puppet Show
Saturday, April 8
The Outlet Expo
Al Shaheed Park’s Gergi’an
Sailing: Saturday Sunset Cruising
Storytelling & Food with Rashid AlSaif
Bugsha Ramadan Nights
Ramadan Art & Gergeian Adventure
Murouj Gergean
Storytime at Amricani
Special Afternoon for Kids
All Sports Gathering
Drift Championship
Puppet Show
Easter Eggs Painting
Exhibitions
A&F Fashion Exhibition
Alexander The Great in Kuwait
Between Two Worlds
One reply on “Things to do in Kuwait this Ramadan Weekend”
Hi Mark
May i know the timing of drift championship