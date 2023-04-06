Things to do in Kuwait this Ramadan Weekend

After a quiet couple of weekends, events are starting to pick up again. Below are all the ones I found taking place this weekend. If I missed anything, let me know in the comments:

Thursday, April 6

The Outlet Expo

Astronomers Diwaniya

Bugsha Ramadan Nights

Ramadan Kits Activities

Al Sheyab Show

Gergean AlHamra

Murouj Gergean

Red Bull Doodle Art Final

Friday, April 7

The Outlet Expo

Zain Ramadan Kids Run

Ultimate Frisbee Tournament

Bugsha Ramadan Nights

Ramadan Kits Activities

Ramadan Art & Gergeian Adventure

Murouj Gergean

All Sports Gathering

Drift Championship

Puppet Show

Saturday, April 8

The Outlet Expo

Al Shaheed Park’s Gergi’an

Sailing: Saturday Sunset Cruising

Storytelling & Food with Rashid AlSaif

Bugsha Ramadan Nights

Ramadan Art & Gergeian Adventure

Murouj Gergean

Storytime at Amricani

Special Afternoon for Kids

All Sports Gathering

Drift Championship

Puppet Show

Easter Eggs Painting

Exhibitions

A&F Fashion Exhibition

Alexander The Great in Kuwait

Between Two Worlds