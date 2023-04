Amorino, the popular French chain of gelato ice cream boutiques is coming to Kuwait and they’re planning to open their first location in The Avenues. I like their gelato and usually go with a strawberry chocolate mix but I’m also a big fan of their sorbets.

They’re planning to open their location this coming July and the store will be located in the rear passageway of Avenues Phase III, where the English Tea Lounge used to be located.