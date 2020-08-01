The Civil Aviation just announced a few moments ago (3:15PM on the first day of the airport reopening) that there are in fact countries that are banned from flying to Kuwait. The countries on the banned list are the following:
Armenia – Bangladesh – Bosnia and Herzegovina – Brazil – Chile – China – Colombia – Dominican Republic – Egypt – Hong Kong – India – Indonesia – Iraq – Iran – Italy – Kosovo- Lebanon – Macedonia – Mexico – Moldova – Montenegro – Nepal – Pakistan – Panama – Peru – Philippines – Serbia – Singapore – Spain – Sri Lanka – Syria (source 1, 2)
So if you live in one of those countries and had booked a flight to Kuwait, it doesn’t seem like you’ll be able to fly back for the time being.
Update: One airline had to inform their passengers that only Kuwaitis would be allowed to disembark the plane after the late Civil Aviation announcement barring planes from certain countries from flying to Kuwait. That must have been so disheartening to the passengers who thought they were finally coming back home. Link
It’s really sad that they made this announcement so late. First of all people have been stranded for months together. Many without salaries. Now I pitty those who made the bookings for their return and now have their funds stuck with the airline until they refund, which doesn’t seem to be happening promptly, since my aunt is still waiting for her air ticket refund since may from kuwait airways.
The US isn’t on the list, so that’s interesting.
Is that direct flights only? Guessing you can probably still do Qatar Airways via Doha to some of these countries.
Wouldn’t work because you’re transiting from country of origin so they would still know where you’re coming from.
For Kuwaitis, Americans are God. They’ll be on their best behavior during their trips to the states and this is reflected in this decision.
Oh well, let’s not forget USA is #1 in everything… including #1 on the worldwide COVID19 list 🤷🏻♀️ Eid Mubarak world!
You’re comparing the country with least number of migrant workers living in Kuwait with the countries with migrant workers double the size Kuwaiti nationals population?
As if Coronavirus targets only migrant workers?
Numbers don’t matter here. US is top on the covid list right now and it only takes a few infected travelers from there to enter Kuwait and start another wave if precautions are not taken.
So how many migrant workers you know from Peru or Panama ?
For US do anything even if they are leading in highest infected once !
And Italy also banned Kuwait from entering their country too! https://www.arabianbusiness.com/travel-hospitality/449407-italy-bans-entry-from-13-nations-including-bahrain-oman-over-virus
Kuwait is banned from quite a few countries.
Last I checked, Kuwait was #4 most infected country based on population. :(