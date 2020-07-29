The Civil Aviation have posted a list of requirements for passengers that are flying in and out of Kuwait. Check them out below:

Departing Passengers

• Must register in the application (Kuwait Mosafer) and submit the relevant barcode throughout the phases of travel.

• Must obtain health certificate issued by laboratories approved by the Ministry of Health, confirming negative infection with COVID-19 disease, if required, depending on the requirements of each country, together with adhering to the required period of its validity.

• Citizens must obtain health insurance for the period of travel, covering treatment of infection with COVID-19 virus.

• Must abide by the health requirements respective to wearing masks and gloves, using the sanitizers and adhering to physical-distancing.

Arriving Passengers

• Must register in the application (Shlonik) prior to boarding the aircraft.

• Must obtain approved health certificate (PCR), proving negative infection with COVID-19 disease, with 96-hours validity from the testing date.

• All arriving passengers will be subjected to home-quarantine for 14 days.

• Body temperature of all passengers will be checked prior to boarding the aircraft and upon arrival.

• A random (PCR) test will be conducted on 10% of the passengers of each flight upon arrival.

• Must abide by the health requirements respective to wearing masks and gloves, using the sanitizers and adhering to physical-distancing.

If you leave or arrive to Kuwait August 1st onwards, let us know in the comments about your experience.

