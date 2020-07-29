The Civil Aviation have posted a list of requirements for passengers that are flying in and out of Kuwait. Check them out below:
Departing Passengers
• Must register in the application (Kuwait Mosafer) and submit the relevant barcode throughout the phases of travel.
• Must obtain health certificate issued by laboratories approved by the Ministry of Health, confirming negative infection with COVID-19 disease, if required, depending on the requirements of each country, together with adhering to the required period of its validity.
• Citizens must obtain health insurance for the period of travel, covering treatment of infection with COVID-19 virus.
• Must abide by the health requirements respective to wearing masks and gloves, using the sanitizers and adhering to physical-distancing.
Arriving Passengers
• Must register in the application (Shlonik) prior to boarding the aircraft.
• Must obtain approved health certificate (PCR), proving negative infection with COVID-19 disease, with 96-hours validity from the testing date.
• All arriving passengers will be subjected to home-quarantine for 14 days.
• Body temperature of all passengers will be checked prior to boarding the aircraft and upon arrival.
• A random (PCR) test will be conducted on 10% of the passengers of each flight upon arrival.
• Must abide by the health requirements respective to wearing masks and gloves, using the sanitizers and adhering to physical-distancing.
If you leave or arrive to Kuwait August 1st onwards, let us know in the comments about your experience.
question: if you already have international health insurance like AXA or BUPA, is that sufficient?
Hi Mark,
Can u pls be more specific about what exactly is this PCR test for arriving passengers..? As there’s confusion in other countries about what kind of test Kuwait wants exactly.
Is it the same as just random swab test??
Cuz I called the health center where I’m stuck, which is approved by Kuwait, regarding the PCR test & they informed us that its not so easy. The government here needs to approve for the budget required for these equipments. They’re sayin it costs around 2million for getting the equipment installed in the health centers.
Well I did ask them why they need those equipments & if its not gonna be a simple swab test with some necessary blood tests.. But they said PCR is not some random test, there’s some certian kinda machine the government will have to install in all the hospitals.
I don’t know, its all so confusing. Why won’t Kuwait just do the tests upon arrival? I mean, they know that people who’re desperate to return will pay them any amount for the tests right? So basically, financial benefits for Kuwait. Same as UAE, no certificate required for residents as tests will be done upon arrival. Only for residents.
All travelers arriving in or transiting through the United Arab Emirates must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from August 1, authorities announced on Wednesday.
https://english.alarabiya.net/en/coronavirus/2020/07/23/Coronavirus-COVID-19-PCR-test-needed-to-travel-to-UAE-here-s-all-you-need-to-know
Some passengers from certain countries will be DOUBLE tested, so PCR test before traveling and another on arrival.
https://gulfnews.com/uae/dubai-covid-19-pcr-test-passengers-from-select-countries-to-be-tested-twice-starting-august-1-1.72794720
It would be careless and unsafe to travel without a PCR test done first. You don’t want to have the virus and spread it amongst other travelers who all could be flying out to different destinations.
PCR TEST INFORMATION at “The New Kuwait German Laboratories” there 4 locations are BS the Jabriya is the only location that does the test! there number on their web page is invalid.
I went to their unmarked building in Salmiya. where they gave me the list of new number to call for an appointment. you can not schedule an appointment at any of the 4 clinics like the paper said. test takes 24 to 48 hours to get results test valid 4 days from date of sample taken.
numbers are
67694750
69305180
69305267
60989529
hours are 9 to 8
Good luck!
Just went to the Kuwait Mosafer web page tried to add my flight Emirates air not listed on menu. another FU by the powers that be in its creation.
Is there an app to download on phone on play store for android? HELP.
Any information about people who are driving to saudi or bahrain? are they going to be the same requirements?