This is the latest footage shared by the Ministry of Public Works showing the progress on the construction of the new Kuwait Airport terminal (T2). It looks like there is still a lot of work to do but, construction of the new terminal is currently on track to be completed by next summer, August 2022.
Amazing!
Finally, a gateway this country deserves – shapes and curves reminiscent of the architecture of Kuwait’s glory days in the 1960s and 1970s, melded with boldness and confidence for the future.
A masterpiece through and through.
Hopefully It gonna be one of the best airport in the world…
But hope the duty free will also be world class… but not filled with Tang and Nido…
Im so hyped for this,
I truly think the new airport will change so many things for Kuwait.
Hopefully it opens soon!