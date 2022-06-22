I can’t be alone in thinking how great Kuwait Airways has become right? I just got to the airport because I’m traveling today and once I got there it was pretty busy. I thought to myself it’s going to be such a disaster inside even though I didn’t have any bags to check in. I printed my boarding pass from one of the machines, got to immigration and breezed through it and then the same with security. I’m now sitting down near one of the gates just 30 minutes after arriving to the airport. That was really fast for a busy airport.
I try to fly Kuwait Airways as much as possible because of how good the overall experience has become. The planes are comfortable, the airport terminal better than the other ones we have and so far I’ve never had issues finding parking in the long term lot. It’s not Qatar Airways but it’s much more convenient when flying direct than to stop in Doha or Dubai first. I really like Kuwait Airways.
How much are they paying you to say this? 😂
I’m hoping someone will walk up to me now and hand over two tickets to Madrid as a thank you :P
I agree. The Kuwait Airways experience with the T4 is very good. A. world apart from the last decade. Well done to them. Wish their planes went to terminal 3 in dubai tho.
Now Im also hoping someone will send 2 ticket my way too! 😉
Kuwait Airways = Convenience of Non-stop flights + Relatively cheaper prices + Dedicated terminal just for their flights
Even one satisfied customer is one more than none.
NOW, the next thing to happen is for KU to be “profitable”.
YES I AGREE WITH YOU BUT I’M VERY SAD ……
I HAVE WROTE ON THE KUWAIT AIRWAYS INSTAGRAM COMPLAINTS MANY TIMES FROM 1997 TILL NOW BUT THEY NEVER LISTEN FOR DEAF PEOPLE 10,000… THEY NEED ADD MOVIE WITH ENGLISH SUBTITLES KUWAIT AIRWAYS HAVE WRONG SYSTEM WITHOUT ENGLISH SUBTITLES WHY I PREFER EMIRATE, TURKISH AND BRITISH AIRWAS HAVE GOOD MOVIE WITH ENGLISH SUBTITLES
IF YOU WANT TO INFORM ON KUWAIT AIRWAYS. THEY SHOULD RESPECT DISABLED PEOPLE AND AMERICANS AND EUROPEANS NEED WATCH MOVIES WITH ENGLISH SUBTITLES
THANK YOU!!!!
Idk about you guys but I get my own movies on my personal devices for travel.
Yeah same here, I like to be in charge of my own entertainment.
Thanks bring this up. Your all caps has been noted.
We”ll make sure to address this with our supplier immediately.
Please do reach out to the Transformation Team at [email protected]
I love Kuwait Airways, and I hope it gets even better with T2, and the remaining planes that are on order
Kuwait Airways has really Improved from the past decade and has a great future ahead of it when T2 finishes. T4 is honestly the best aswell. It’s modern and simplistic. Mark I have a question for you, what do you think they’ll do with T1 when T2 finishes?
T1 will be for expats and T2 for Kuwaitis :P
Hahaha, the government be like
I really hope the use T1 for budget airlines, like FlyEgypt, AirArabia, SalamAir, GoAir. And keep the new terminal for larger national airlines. This allows more slots for carriers that left the market to make a comeback, like United, Swiss Air, etc.
If history is any indication, demolition.
T4 is managed by South Korea’s Incheon International Airport Corp. I hope they keep it going.
Mark, is there a seperate long term parking for Terminal 4 ?
Yup, there is a dedicated long term parking for T4.
Yeah there is
Best part about kuwait airways is, pilots are super fast lol any delay they make it up on air
Just wait until you enter the lounge on the first floor, absolutely horrible. You cant even stretch your legs and sit without blocking people from exiting.
The Kuwait Airways website was down from Thursday till Sunday this week. Anybody noticed it ? And their Oasis redemption website is still not working and there is a deadline of 30 June 2022 for redemption.
We hear you and will amend accordingly.
I was so pleasantly surprised by how enjoyable it was! I even lost my kindle on the plane and I actually managed to get it back, it was handed in to lost and found at the terminal. Never in my years of travelling have i ever been so fortunate.
Its so nice to have something to be proud of and the terminal feels like what an airport here should be like.
As someone who used to despise the old Kuwait Airways, it has become my favorite Airline to fly with too.
I rarely use anything else. Nothing matches their seating comfort, their own airport, friendliness of staff and the delicious food.
(You can get better food/seating if you fly business/First on Qatar/Emirates, but on economy? Kuwait airways leagues ahead)
It’s positive non-trolling comments like this that keeps us going. We are proud that the masses on this platform are happy and noticed the change.
Can’t give away free tickets thought 🫣, as one of you pointed out, we need to become profitable.
Same. Started using Kuwait airways recently because of the new airport very convenient, love the airplane food, and the crew are very kind.
Kuwait Airways has improved significantly and the airport is so convenient. I always try to use them if they fly to the destination im going to. The only issue I have with them, and hope they really improve this with time and some practice, is their airplane staff does not seem to be very well trained. More than once I noticed that they cant seem to control the passengers, especially Kuwaitis and its become chaotic (passengers not taking their seats, not listening to the rules, etc). You cant completely blame them cause people here are pretty entitled but it does get annoying sometimes. Im sure with time this will improve.
Travelled with Kuwait Airways over the winter. It was a pretty good experience with the check in and security areas being a breeze to get through. The planes were quite comfortable. Lack of alcohol is a bummer though.