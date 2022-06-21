If you haven’t been to Monoprix yet you’re missing out on a lot including their Water Bar. The Water Bar is their selection of premium water and it’s similar to how Dean & Deluca had a nice premium waters section when they first opened that looked like a vodka section. But, what makes Monoprix different is how expensive some of the bottles are with their most expensive one costing 40KD for a bottle of “handcrafted water” called Bling H2O which was voted the best tasting water in the world.
I’m not about to drop 40KD on a bottle to find out how good the water tastes but I might get a less fancy 5KD water the next time I get invited to dinner at a friend’s place. It could be the Kuwait equivalent of bringing a bottle of wine. Although, since we are on the subject of alcohol, Monoprix does carry a good selection of non-alcoholic wines, Champagnes, and even whisky.
Dang.. When Mark is afraid of spending 40KWD we know the times ahead aren’t good!
might have to set up a Bling GoFundMe lol
Let’s all meet up, split the bill and pass the bottle around. How does that sound?
I think it would be really interesting to do a blind taste test on these.
40kd water (and the other fancy brands) vs 100 fils bottled water.
Did that 12 years ago!
https://248am.com/mark/kuwait/the-ultimate-water-review/
https://248am.com/mark/reviews/the-ultimate-water-review-part-2/
damn nice!
I was gonna say the exact same thing but a taste test between the alcoholic and non alcoholic counterpart!
Don’t recall where but there was a show or a prank where guests at a fancy restaurant were given water from the garden hose in fancy bottles 😂 😂 And they all “reviewed” the different tastes when it was the same regular water all the time.
That first pic with the 40 Kd water reminded me of that 🥴