Starting February 2nd, Jazeera Airways will now be flying directly to Moscow. Their introductory fare starts at KD99 and I just tried booking for a date in February and found seats for KD98.960 so this KD99 price is real.
The only thing is the timing of all this seems a bit weird. With the ongoing war against Ukraine, not sure Russia is the best place to take a vacation right now. Simple things like your credit cards won’t even work there. But KD99 is a pretty good deal though.
Is that one way or roundtrip? I would love to go there, but after the worst of winter. Just take cash.
Roundtrip
It might not be round trip if the war escalates while you’re there though.
anyone wanna go to Russia with me? we can make it a group
when you planing?
Anyone knows what’s the best time to visit Russia weather wise? I’d love to go there too.. hope I dont get banned from visiting USA or any other woke country after that
I think its mainly for the kids whose families are based in KWI, GCC and Indian Subcontinent but study in Russia for their undergrad plus the usual tourists ofc.
Jazeera tbh is honestly doing a good job of connecting different places and is becoming flydubai 2.0 imo. but their service is sometimes a hit or a miss (but then again, its a LCC, so cant rlly expect anything from them except them taking you from point a to point b). flights are mostly on time but when it gets delayed, you’re so screwed lolzies.
What’s next? Direct flights to North Korea? 😂
Victory to Ukraine
How is this normalized? Aren’t they still at war with Ukraine
St Petersburg would be an even better destination.