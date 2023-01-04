Yesterday the Ministry of Interior announced they would be installing new smarter speed cameras around Kuwait. The new cameras are pretty high-tech and can detect things like illegal turns, cars blocking pedestrian walkways, people using their phones while driving, and even spotting if you have a seatbelt on or not.
One of the things I hate the most is driving behind someone going super slow on the fast lane because they’re texting or taking a selfie so I hope they install a ton of these new cameras all around Kuwait.
I have a classic car and the seatbelt is pretty much airplane-style and not like the modern ones… how in the world would that work ?
good point, a lot of classic cars don’t even have seatbelts
I’m legit scared… i have 4 and none of them have proper seatbelts…
4? that’s more than how many i have i think. what cars do you have?
2 rolls-Royce silvershadows 1975 and 1976…1971 el camino ..1973 ford ranchero I’m also trying to get my hands on an old camper VW
Want to import a camper or find it locally?
import’ l honestly feel stupid if I bought anything from here everything overpriced… i get everything on no reserve auction sales/estate auctions
for the camper, I’m going to hopefully find one and customize it at the same time
https://autopiaworld.com/car/Volkswagen/T2-For-Sale/1979/Volkswagen-T2-Minivan-1979-Blue-For-Sale/6385ff9b582839899c4ad043
Nice collection, what’s the annual cost to maintain all of these?
It’s sad that Kuwait spends so much money on everything related to the roads, like, speed cameras, new Police cars, new traffic fines etc, but doesn’t really focus on the up keep of the existing roads themselves. I had been to Bahrain recently and could not come across a single road that had a pothole, broken barrier, patched up tar job, broken signage, missing cat eyes etc., which are all such common sights here. If countries like Bahrain or Oman, which have a smaller Oil production volume and revenue, can keep their roads spruced up, why can’t Kuwait do the same? Roads are the first thing an outsider sees when they visit Kuwait and goes a long way in boosting the country’s image.
I wonder how it can detect people using their phones. The phone isn’t directly visible to the camera if it’s held below the dash. I could briefly be looking down at my pants for example and if that’s the criteria, then the camera could register that as phone usage. I’m sure it can be fined tuned though, and maybe there will be a manual review process by a human before the driver is penalised.
Quit looking at your junk while driving
They installed these a few years ago in Dubai, and literally overnight, road behavior was transformed. Now driving in Dubai is a pleasure. Hopefully the same will happen here.
They need some of these Noise Cameras that measure Decibel Levels of exhausts in residential areas at night – https://www.carwow.co.uk/news/6411/cameras-to-catch-cars-with-noisy-exhausts#gref
why?
People need to sleep and not wake up only to hear Nissan Patrols, GMC Sierras, and Toyota Landcruisers popping their loud and unnecessary exhausts at 2AM. These are set at higher decibel ‘louder’ level settings.
I would not mind the noise of a V12 Ferrari or something that deserves an exhaust. But seriously – who is kidding with the exhausts on one of the cars mentioned above just to be obnoxiously loud.
Also, it’s not the place to do it – be loud where there aren’t any people sleeping – go crazy. Just not in front of people’s homes at night waking up Babies and Adults.
Totally agree.
2am, and some idiot makes so much noise I can hear it on the other side of the building. I would take away their cars and their license. Really, I don’t understand whatever makes them think it’s ok to that. How self centered do you have to be?
There are whole empty deserts out there, and they choose to cause a disturbance in residential areas? Seriously?! 😡😤