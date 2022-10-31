I like how the GCC is starting to open up to each other. After Saudi opened its borders to GCC residents a few weeks ago, now Oman announced that any GCC resident could enter Oman without even needing a visa (source).
I have to embarrassingly confess I’ve never been to Oman but it is on my to-do list. I’ve actually been thinking of just driving there since it’s definitely a place I’d want to have a car and go driving around for a couple of weeks. From the pictures, it seems like such a beautiful and chill place, and it’s so close to Kuwait.
It doesn’t look like there are any conditions for entering Oman other than the fact that your Kuwaiti residency should be valid for a minimum of three months. I’m sure this is great news for a lot of people.
If you are planning a trip to Oman – I have a book “Oman Adventurer” or “Oman off road” – something like that. It lists out and give details about various destinations in Oman that would be interesting to drive to.
Can lend that to you for planning your trip.
Thanks!
Oman is the most beautiful place and mainly because of the people there. LOVE OMAN. People are kind and hospitable. Easy to make lifelong friends.
You could do the wadi Shaab(trekking) , the sink hole, muscat hills, mutrah, camping is great at bar al hikman where the sand is WHITE ( also a kite surfing haven)
For food, the Shuwa is amazing!!! they have the sharing plates, where everyone sits on the floor and shares from one big plate.
Wow!!
This is great news. Any official link from Oman citing the same or the procedures needed to avail this?
Would be crazy if we can show up at the border and show our GCC residence ID and just enter Oman.
Surprising that you havent ever been there, MARK. Oman is the most underrated, and least talked about tourism places in the Gulf, and that’s so unfortunate. The meteoric rise of Dubai as a business and tourism hotspot probably led to that. People are friendly there, and the weather isn’t extreme. Green lands, blue waters and mountains. Best time to visit is November around the time they have their National Day.
been there 7 years ago without visa
depends on on your nationality
Undoubtedly the BEST place to visit in the GCC… especially if you love the outdoors and driving.
And they even have Nando’s 🍗 🤤
❤️ 🇴🇲
its great how the rest of the GCC finally fully understand value of opening their doors to tourists from the region. Such a shame that some places still act like they’re living in the cold war, and that anyone who comes here has an ulterior motive and wants to stay here and work illegally, or benefit from the impeccable health care services…..