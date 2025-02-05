I just bought a ticket to Morocco with Kuwait Airways for 128KD. I’ve been meaning to go back to Marrakech since I went for the first time back in 2015. I kept putting it off, but the other day I got a notification from the Kuwait Airways app that there were discounts for flights in March, probably because no one travels during Ramadan. So out of curiosity I checked how much the flights to Morocco were and they were just 128KD which is pretty crazy considering it’s like a 7-8 hour flight.
Kuwait Airways doesn’t fly to Marrakech, instead they fly to Casablanca but thats fine since I’ll just rent a car and drive to Marrakech which is just over a 2 hour drive.
One super annoying thing I’d like to highlight to Kuwait Airways about their website. In the app when I click on the calendar it shows me the ticket prices for every day, while on the website it doesn’t. Why?
2 replies on “Round-Trip to Morocco for 128KD”
It does show you the day to day prices on their website. Just click on the start date and wait a little bit & it will load all the prices per day for the month. Tried it using Google Chrome.
oh, I guess it doesn’t work with Safari then