BEAK Drops New Buttermilk Sandwich

BEAK, the local fried chicken spot, just revealed the Buttermilk sandwich, a new fried chicken burger with an all-new recipe. Featuring an all-new batter and marinade, they’re keeping it classic with just cheese, pickles, and honey mustard.

Founded in 2017, they’re known for using locally sourced, organically fed, never-frozen chicken. Lately, they’ve been on a roll, launching their Kids Meal, Spicy Twister wrap, and chocolate chip cookies.

BEAK currently have two locations, a dine-in location in Al-Masayel, as well as a pick-up location in Hawally. They’re also available on all the popular delivery platforms including Talabat, Deliveroo, Cari and Jahez.

The new Buttermilk sandwich launches tomorrow (Thursday), if you want to try it, head over to @beak.kw