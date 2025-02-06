Boutiqaat Launches the Region’s Largest Festival Draws for YaHala

Boutiqaat has inaugurated the YaHala Shopping Festival’s draws, “Ya Hala,” by launching its first-of-its-kind raffle draws. The winners receive a variety of rewards, including 12 luxury cars, $100,000 in cash distributed among 100 winners, and 100 shopping vouchers worth 100 Kuwaiti dinars each, provided by Boutiqaat under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce.

Commenting on this occasion, Ali Al-Tayyar, Public Relations Manager at Boutiqaat, stated: “The strategic partnership between Boutiqaat and YaHala stems from Boutiqaat’s commitment to supporting Kuwait Vision 2035 in achieving comprehensive and integrated development across various sectors of the country.” He highlighted Boutiqaat’s role in boosting the local economy and Kuwait’s tourism sector, emphasizing that the grand draws launched under the Boutiqaat name are only the beginning and that the festival will continue to introduce more exciting draws.

Al-Tayyar further explained: “Boutiqaat’s participation in the region’s largest shopping festival presents an ideal opportunity to strengthen engagement with its customers across the GCC. The “Ya Hala” draws are not limited to customers within Kuwait, but extend to customers across the Gulf, enabling them to seize winning opportunities by taking part in the festival draws.”

The festival’s offers and events have received tremendous engagement and enthusiastic participation from audiences across Kuwait, with positive feedback from customers, who have shown great interest in the festival’s exclusive deals and exceptional discounts.

Additionally, Boutiqaat’s exclusive offers within the “Ya Hala” festival will continue for 70 consecutive days, filled with ongoing draws. The company is hosting various events and discounts in partnership with “Ya Hala” to provide winning opportunities worth over $1 Million in cash prizes, 120 luxury cars, and many other valuable rewards and gifts.