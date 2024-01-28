The Most Powerful Passports in 2024

The Henley Passport Index is released every year and is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). A passport is considered powerful based on how many countries people from that country can visit without needing a visa.

For 2024, Kuwait ranks 55 on the list with 102 vis-free destinations. Compared to neighboring GCC countries, Kuwait has the 3rd best passport coming in behind the UAE and Qatar.

Here are how some other countries ranked compared to Kuwait:

1 – France

4 – United Kingdom

7 – United States / Canada

11 – United Arab Emirates

53 – Qatar

55 – Kuwait

59 – Bahrain

60 – Oman

61 – Saudi Arabia

80 – India

87 – Egypt

95 – Lebanon

If you want to check out the full list, click here.