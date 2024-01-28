The Most Powerful Passports in 2024

The Henley Passport Index is released every year and is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). A passport is considered powerful based on how many countries people from that country can visit without needing a visa.
For 2024, Kuwait ranks 55 on the list with 102 vis-free destinations. Compared to neighboring GCC countries, Kuwait has the 3rd best passport coming in behind the UAE and Qatar.
Here are how some other countries ranked compared to Kuwait:
1 – France
4 – United Kingdom
7 – United States / Canada
11 – United Arab Emirates
53 – Qatar
55 – Kuwait
59 – Bahrain
60 – Oman
61 – Saudi Arabia
80 – India
87 – Egypt
95 – Lebanon
If you want to check out the full list, click here.