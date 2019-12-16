Back in 2014, the Pearl Lounge at the main airport terminal got redesigned and I hated it. The lounge looked cheap and dated while the seats were pretty uncomfortable to sit in. But, a couple of weeks back the lounge finally got a makeover and it now looks better than it ever did.
The new color scheme, the style of seating and the choice of floor tiles give the space a much-needed facelift. The lounge now looks more premium and stylish than before, and by moving the food into the middle of the lounge they were able to break the large space without having to put up any dividers.
Accessing the lounge is the same as before which is either by flying business class on certain airlines or with a credit card. I used Priority Pass to gain access but for a list of other cards accepted click here.
I think the previous lounge had deliberately uncomfortable seats so people wouldn’t spend too much time hanging around
Has the food improved too?
Good question 👀
Ah what’s the point if every credit card and shitty Asian bank is eligible to enter the lounge.
This is how lounges work all over the world unless they’re specific airline lounges…
My point was that the lounge will turn into a fuckfest anyway because the Airport has only one lounge for nonspecific airlines and for pass/credit cardholders, and in that case, it’s just better to sit in any restaurant than suffer the crowd and the OMG FREE FOOD, I MUST COMPENSATE THE MONEY I PAID mentality.
There are five lounges at the airport, three give certain credit card users access and two that don’t. They’ve even made it more difficult to get into the pearl lounge, I used to use my American Express, then my MasterCard and now I have to use priority pass. The lounge is rarely ever full so you’re really complaining about something that isn’t real.
They don’t accept Mastercard???????
You’re right I guess, it’s an old impression I had on that lounge.
