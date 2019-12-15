Last year when self check-in kiosks started appearing at the airport they were only working with Turkish Airlines. This past weekend though I noticed the check-in machines have started working with more airlines including:
Emirates
Middle East Airlines
Qatar Airways
Saudia
So now if you’re heading to Dubai or Beirut for the weekend with just a carry-on, you don’t have to wait in line at the check-in counters, you can just print your own boarding pass yourself at the kiosks.
i’m so jealous for all you guys that use these machines. maybe it’s because of certain passports? but this dam machine always says i need to “see airline representative at the check in counter to get boarding pass” :(
Not check-in related, but I need to get to the airport from Salmiya at 5am. Best taxi option?
Draewel, you can pre-book
My son and I used the self-printing check-in in October to Dubai on Kuwait Airways in Terminal 4. So quick and easy!
In assuming this wont work if the final destination requires a visa? (Europe, US, etc). Im sure check-in agents need to verify visas before issuing boarding passes.