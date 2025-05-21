Cheaper Nintendo Switch 2’s

The other day I published Switch 2 prices in Kuwait, and I have some updates.

Firstly, 3R Store (3roodq8) started the pre-order on the Nintendo Switch 2 console and they’ve currently got the cheapest price in Kuwait. They’re selling the console (not the bundle) for KD170, so 10KD cheaper than everyone else. Link

Secondly, Best, Eureka and Xcite are all offering additional things with their bundles. Best are including 1-year of Nintendo Online with their offer, Eureka are offering what looks to be screen protectors and the Nintendo SD card, and Xcite are including headphones.

Finally, a reader let me know you can pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 from the Amazon.fr store and they’ll ship it straight to Kuwait. The Switch 2 + Mario Kart Bundle will cost 183KD shipped to Kuwait including customs. So around 15KD cheaper than Kuwait prices plus you have the benefit of getting it before the shops in Kuwait.

On a side note, I was checking to see if Amazon.ae carried the Switch 2, they don’t, but I did find the new Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones for sale. They have a pre-order offer now where they’ll include the Sony ULT10 portable speaker for free if you order before the June 17th regional launch date. Total price shipped to Kuwait is KD153. Amazon.com price is KD137 not including tax and shipping plus you don’t get the portable speaker.