Sending Money Abroad Just Got Way Easier

If you regularly send money abroad, there’s now an easier and cheaper way to do it in Kuwait. Al Ansari Exchange recently launched a new app that lets you transfer money internationally directly from your phone, and based on what I’ve seen so far, it works really well.

You’ll need a Kuwait Civil ID and a local number to sign up, and the process took me less than 3 minutes to get started. Once registered, you can send money to countries like the UK, Europe, the US, and Canada using market exchange rates. The fees are low with transfers starting at 3KD with no hidden charges, and no sketchy buy/sell currency conversion margins.

The app is allows bank-to-bank transfers for GBP, Euro, USD, and CAD, which is perfect for summer travel. You can even top up your Visa card from the app too. The app is really easy to use and it’s available in seven languages, including English, Arabic, Filipino, Hindi, Malayan, Tamil, and Telugu.

If you don’t want to use the app or don’t have a Civil ID, you can still visit one of Al Ansari’s 39 branches in Kuwait and transfer from there. With their recent $200 million acquisition of Bahrain Financing Company, they’ll soon have 80+ branches across the country.

Whether you’re sending money back home or moving funds for travel, it’s worth checking out. To find out more you can head to alansariexchange.com.kw

Main image by double a studio