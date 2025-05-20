Sadu House Has a New Immersive Experience

Last night, as part of AlSadu Society’s celebrations marking Kuwait City’s designation as a World Craft City for Sadu weaving, a new temporary immersive experience was launched at Sadu House.

The immersive experience is set up in the inner courtyard and features a large temporary room surrounded by LCD panels that blend Sadu heritage with modern technology.

The experience is open to the public starting today and runs until Thursday (May 20–22). If you’d like to check it out, visit anytime between 6:30PM and 9:30PM. Entry is free. @saduhouse