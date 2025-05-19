Random Scenes from 1970s Kuwait

This is the last batch of photos from Ian Caldwell’s family collection.

If you missed the previous two posts, Ian was born in Ahmadi in 1955 and lived in Kuwait until 1975. He’s scanned over 300 Kuwait-related photos from his family’s archive, which he’s kindly given me permission to share.

This final batch of photos isn’t categorized, other than being random scenes from around Kuwait taken in the 70s.

I really like the shot of the photo booth in the middle of the nowhere, it’s really weird, which is why I had Ian send me the original scan so I could print it out and frame it. Another favorite is the main image I used of the baqala, which looks like a scene straight out of a Western movie.

You’ll also find a couple of photos of the Kuwait Towers and Gulf Road while they were still under construction, and one of Seif Palace with the original telecommunications building going up in the background.

There are also some really odd ones I’ll let you discover for yourself. Link