Nintendo Switch 2 Prices and where to Pre-Order

The Nintendo Switch 2 is launching in the US on June 5 but looks like it’s going to launch in Kuwait couple of weeks later on June 19. A bunch of shops have started taking pre-orders but for some reason it looks like Kuwait might have the most expensive prices compared to Saudi and UAE. Here the local stores I found that have started pre-orders:

Al-Fuhod – Kuwait

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle – KD 199.99 Link

Best – Kuwait

Nintendo Switch 2 – KD 189.99 Link

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle – KD 199.99 Link

Eureka – Kuwait

Nintendo Switch 2 – KD 189.99 Link

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle – KD 199.99 Link

Xcite – Kuwait

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle – KD 204.900 Link

All the stores in Kuwait seem to have the same price except for Xcite who are KD 5 more expensive. Geekay haven’t started pre-orders yet or announced the local price but in Saudi they’re selling the Switch 2 at the following prices:

Geekay – Saudi Arabia

Nintendo Switch 2 – KD 164 Link

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle – KD 180 Link

Jarir is also selling the consoles at the same price:

Jarir – Saudi Arabia

Nintendo Switch 2 – KD 164 Link

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle – KD 180 Link

It seems thats going to be the official (and fixed price) for Saudi since the prices were set by Nintendo themselves Link.

In the UAE, the prices I found were the following:

Gamekart – UAE

Nintendo Switch 2 – KD 167 Link

Jarir – UAE

Nintendo Switch 2 – KD 154 Link

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle – KD 168 Link

I’m hoping once Geekay Kuwait announces their pre-order their prices will be similar to Saudi and the UAE, or at least cheaper than everyone else locally cuz right now it seems absurd why our prices are so much higher.

If you know any other place currently taking pre-orders on the Switch 2, let me know.

Update: According to a contact familiar with the situation, currently local retailers are getting the consoles from the grey market and not Nintendo themselves. So the C button (GameChat) might not work locally and the warranty might also not be valid. It might also explain the June 19 launch date since they might be waiting for the console to launch and then get shipped to Kuwait.