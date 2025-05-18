Nintendo Switch 2 Prices and where to Pre-Order

The Nintendo Switch 2 is launching in the US on June 5 but looks like it’s going to launch in Kuwait couple of weeks later on June 19. A bunch of shops have started taking pre-orders but for some reason it looks like Kuwait might have the most expensive prices compared to Saudi and UAE. Here the local stores I found that have started pre-orders:
Al-Fuhod – Kuwait
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle – KD 199.99 Link
Best – Kuwait
Nintendo Switch 2 – KD 189.99 Link
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle – KD 199.99 Link
Eureka – Kuwait
Nintendo Switch 2 – KD 189.99 Link
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle – KD 199.99 Link
Xcite – Kuwait
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle – KD 204.900 Link
All the stores in Kuwait seem to have the same price except for Xcite who are KD 5 more expensive. Geekay haven’t started pre-orders yet or announced the local price but in Saudi they’re selling the Switch 2 at the following prices:
Geekay – Saudi Arabia
Nintendo Switch 2 – KD 164 Link
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle – KD 180 Link
Jarir is also selling the consoles at the same price:
Jarir – Saudi Arabia
Nintendo Switch 2 – KD 164 Link
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle – KD 180 Link
It seems thats going to be the official (and fixed price) for Saudi since the prices were set by Nintendo themselves Link.
In the UAE, the prices I found were the following:
Gamekart – UAE
Nintendo Switch 2 – KD 167 Link
Jarir – UAE
Nintendo Switch 2 – KD 154 Link
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle – KD 168 Link
I’m hoping once Geekay Kuwait announces their pre-order their prices will be similar to Saudi and the UAE, or at least cheaper than everyone else locally cuz right now it seems absurd why our prices are so much higher.
If you know any other place currently taking pre-orders on the Switch 2, let me know.
Update: According to a contact familiar with the situation, currently local retailers are getting the consoles from the grey market and not Nintendo themselves. So the C button (GameChat) might not work locally and the warranty might also not be valid. It might also explain the June 19 launch date since they might be waiting for the console to launch and then get shipped to Kuwait.
C chat should work, has nothing to do with the region.
Yes Kuwait is grey market; and seems all agreed to 50+ KD added to official price which is not bad.
Mario Kart being a downloadable code is not clear if you need to use the region’s online eshop or not.
30% increase on the official price is a lot
i guess people should not rush and buy to make profit for traders based on supply and demand. just because its affordable does not mean people with money should fund the grey market. but sadly this is not the state of affairs
for people who want it on day 1 it’s probably a great deal. in my case there aren’t any launch day games I’m interested in so going to hold off I think.
I still can’t decide if I should get an OLED Switch or a Switch Lite 😣 Like is there a noticeable difference in quality? Are the games worth it? Do either of them experience joycon drift?
bruh i waited so long for them to get in stock and now its way more expensive i planned ahead and saved 160 kwd but turns out its 200 so i have to wait for the price to drop
does anyone know if its the real price on launch or is it still more expensive
I don’t think it’s the real price because Nintendo hasn’t set a price for Kuwait yet
I thought these were the official Saudi prices, why are the ones u listed more expensive
https://store.nintendo.sa/en/cart
My prices are the official Saudi prices that were set by Nintendo https://www.instagram.com/p/DIZHf1nRAwL/?igsh=MWVlM2o1azhkMHhidg==
2199SAR is 180KD
1999SAR is 164KD
But I just noticed what you’re talking about. The prices on their website don’t match the prices they’ve listed on their Instagram account or the prices stores in Saudi are selling. I thought maybe because it didn’t include VAT but it says it’s VAT inclusive so now I’m also confused
Yea that’s what I noticed as well, I’m not sure why they are different prices , wonder which is the correct one then …. please keep things updated in the article if you find out any new info, thanks 🙂