With curfew starting at 5PM, videogames are a great way to pass time which is why it’s created an even bigger shortage on new generation consoles than there was before the curfew was announced.
Pre-curfew, the PlayStation 5 was already impossible to find, even with the inflated grey market prices. The Xbox Series X on the other hand was fairly available but because of the curfew, whatever Xbox was in stock also got snapped up.
One cool way to find out when the PS5 or Xbox Series X is back in stock is by following the twitter account @Ryukersblog. Ryukers has been tracking the availability of both consoles and tweeting whenever they get back in stock somewhere. So if you’re hoping to pick up a new generation console, keep checking @Ryukersblog for updates.
Screw your mark for giving the account more visibility and thus again making it painfully hard to secure a new console!!
lol which console u looking for?
Ryukers is legit a life saver. I got my PS5 early on because I kept checking the account. He also posts a lot of other cool deals!
PS5.
How do you like your new Xbox?
I love it, wouldn’t (and didn’t) consider the PS5 at all. GamePass is just amazing.
I was like I will just wait till march and the hype will be gone and the price will decrease.
Scalpers: Allow us to introduce ourselves
I have been following him and its still hard to find one, and now you tell more people to follow him it will be harder to find a Ps5 :/
I got both. And you want the truth. Neither are worth it right now. There is no games.
Yup, but, I’ve been playing Valhalla since release and it’s been great and graphics as well, also just got Dirt 5 last week because of Game Pass and that’s a ton of fun and graphics are amazing
Series X is definitely worth getting, specifically for Game Pass
With 20 new Bethesda games added and more to come, it keeps getting better
I mean those are on pc too. Xbox isn’t really MS flagship that they’re trying to sell, it’s gamepass. Xbox is just a delivery system and since I already have a decent pc it’s just a waste to buy xbox when all its exclusives run better on my pc.
I want to play miles morales and demon souls. I left a catalogue of oldies from ps4 era to play with the better graphics on PS5 last guardian, shadow of colossus, p5 royal, last of us 1+2, FF7 remake+intergrade (I hope they add it on PC so I can play it with better graphics), days gone (I will play it on ps5 cuz its free).
Also the best reason, playing Ghost of Tsushima legends with friends without my PS4 sounding like it’s going to launch to orbit.
Mark, Which TV are you playing your games on?
nothing special, a 4K Samsung tv
https://248am.com/mark/movies/the-jump-to-4k/
Dude, get an Oculus Quest VR Headset, by the time you’re done with it, COVID will be long gone, your kids will graduate college and peace will set in the middle east!
Its such a terrible headset. Very front heavy and gets uncomfortable quick. Also, the need to have a Facebook account to use it ridiculous
The next PS VR will be the best
I think Al-Rihab complex(مجمع الرحاب) have PS5 and Xbox Series X. Because Al-Rihab Complex has Everything of Video games so you can buy Any consoles and Any game titles they have. I didn’t buy PS5 yet but I Plan too in future.