This list has never been as unimportant as it is now considering it doesn’t really matter what passport you have at the moment (well, unless you want the vaccine) because we’re all stuck here and can’t travel anywhere. But I wanted to share this years ranking since Kuwait has moved up the list of most powerful passports coming in 28th place up from 36th last year. Kuwaitis can now visit 44 countries (10 more from last year) without requiring a visa and they can also get visa on arrival in 39 other countries. Here are some countries with their rankings:
1 – Germany
4 – United Kingdom
12 – UAE
15 – Canada
16 – United States
26 – Qatar
28 – Kuwait
36 – Bahrain
41 – Saudi Arabia
42 – Oman
58 – India
62 – Egypt
67 – Lebanon
76 – Afghanistan
Want to see how your passport compares? Check out the full list here.
What are the 10 additional countries that no longer need a visa?
oops forgot to link to the source just added it
Surprisingly, my country’s passport is in 19th place
Based on the link Kuwait is ranked 31st not 28th
Kuwait is neither 31st nor 28th, it’s 27th (tied with South Africa)
the issue is with the website, depending on what page or section you’re in you’ll see different data. for example on one page it says Kuwait can visit 41 countries without requiring a visa, another section on the wbesite says 44. It was the same issue last year.