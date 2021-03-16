This list has never been as unimportant as it is now considering it doesn’t really matter what passport you have at the moment (well, unless you want the vaccine) because we’re all stuck here and can’t travel anywhere. But I wanted to share this years ranking since Kuwait has moved up the list of most powerful passports coming in 28th place up from 36th last year. Kuwaitis can now visit 44 countries (10 more from last year) without requiring a visa and they can also get visa on arrival in 39 other countries. Here are some countries with their rankings:

1 – Germany

4 – United Kingdom

12 – UAE

15 – Canada

16 – United States

26 – Qatar

28 – Kuwait

36 – Bahrain

41 – Saudi Arabia

42 – Oman

58 – India

62 – Egypt

67 – Lebanon

76 – Afghanistan

Want to see how your passport compares? Check out the full list here.