There have been a lot of changes compared to the last time I posted the Arton Capital Passport Index 5 years ago. Kuwait has moved up quite a bit on the list from 54th place back in 2015, to 36th place this year. Kuwaitis can now visit 34 countries without requiring a visa and they can also get visa on arrival in 38 other countries. Here are some countries with their rankings:

1 – New Zealand

4 – United Kingdom / Canada

13 – UAE

21 – United States

34 – Qatar

36 – Kuwait

41 – Bahrain

44 – Saudi Arabia

45 – Oman

58 – India

60 – Egypt

68 – Lebanon

74 – Syria

75 – Iraq

Want to see how your passport compares? Check out the full list here.