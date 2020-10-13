This is such a heartbreaking thing to wake up to, the colorful and beautiful wall mural by the artist Jad El Khoury has been destroyed. The artwork titled “Single Man” was commissioned back in 2016 on the side of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters. Jad left Lebanon and came to work in Kuwait and the artwork represented a single person trying to fit into a new chaotic environment. The project was sponsored by Jedareyat, a local volunteer group that scours the city and crowdsources for dead walls and artists who can transform them into picture-worthy landmarks.
I think I’m finding this extremely sad because of what the idea of destroying an artwork like this means. If the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters doesn’t appreciate art, then who does? Actions like this and the destruction of important landmarks like the Ice Skating Rink make me feel like we’re moving backward and not forward which is really worrying me. I want to express more of my feelings but I also don’t want to get deported so I will just keep it all bottled up inside instead.
Noooo!!! Why? *sobs*
If anything, we need more such art and graffiti around kuwait to lighten things up and add color! everything is so sand colored and monotonous!
Hear, Hear..
+10000000000
Someone was probably “offended” that there was some art out in the open. How on earth could you expose people to such Satanic things such as art and music! *pls dont deport, thank u*
What a dumb and ignorant thing to say
It’s very very sad! On another note how come no one is talking about the Palace of Justice that will soon be demolished to make space for that new gigantic building… Kuwait’s heritage going down the drain! Literally..
or that generic skycrapper that’s popping up right next to Amricani Cultural Center
I have some more bad news, I was passing by Salmiya street last weekend, and I noticed that McDonald’s closed down and maybe even Johnny Rockets.
McDonalds closed down and opened up down the street
McDonalds closing down is never a bad new. You close one and they will open 3 other around somewhere
Perhaps they might be thinking of promoting a different artist and/or subject this time. So a clean-up might have been necessary! #mythoughts
You must be new here
In the comments section – YES!
Love the positivity here!
Thank you, Ron.
Might be sad, but this “art” is totally unoriginal. Most of what I see around are just copies of arts from the east and west with an additional “local” element like a dress, ghetra, dallah, etc. Some are even trying to copy banksy which is quite sad. I hope they put up something more original.
thats a very unoriginal thing to say. doodles aren’t unique in themselves, it’s a form of illustration but that doesn’t make his work a copy. all you needed to do was click on his instagram account which i’ve linked to and you would have realized he isn’t a copycat and is actually a legit artist. Even Swatch commissioned his doodling for a watch. https://shop.swatch.com/en_us/watches/originals/new-gent/orange-pusher-suow167.html
This kind of shit is nothing new, I was working with a group that did a similar project to this back in 2014, and one of our walls was painted on because it had bright colors on it and it made people angry.
THIS ART WAS VERY GOOD ITS SAD TO KNOW THEY REMOVED IT.
Kuwait is single-handedly destroying all elements of its cultural and architectural heritage, and in turn, its identity. Our neighbors in the Gulf pay big bucks to have local and foreign artists, architects, curators and creators commission work for them to give them a modicum of character, yet Kuwait – a country that not only was historically leaps and bounds ahead of them all but was also the regional pioneer for the creative industry [art, theater, drama] – has been digging its heels in these past few years to wipe all the gems it has, something no amount of money can buy, away.
The original Chamber of Commerce building. Sawaber. Bayt Lothan. The “renovation” of the Sheraton. The ice rink. This mural. When will the Kuwait Towers be put on this list?
Having traveled through the Gulf and seeing the lengths that Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat and even Riyadh and Jeddah are going to to beautify their cities, I’ve seen everything from highways with colorful tiles and painted murals, trees and ornamental grasses along highways, clean streets and people with a sense of civic pride and fear of law to keep their cities and countries in the best possible shape. Kuwait, on the other hand, is under perpetual ‘construction’ and not necessarily for the better: we’re throwing up several floors of bridges without a drop of paint, carving out miles of asphalt without a blade of grass, smacking ugly buildings designed by hack architects on the most valuable real estate on our precious waterfront, riddling our streets with nonsensical billboards pushing our citizenry to buy buy buy, and a streetscape marked by crappy graffiti and overflowing garbage.
With this erasing of our physical treasures, we’re going to be left with a country that will be defined by its lackluster and incongruous architecture, stained façades, peeling paint, crumbling concrete, a lack of landscaping and gap-riddled bricks with weeds forcing their way through them – and we’ll have only ourselves to blame for it.