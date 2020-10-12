My Alfa Romeos’s car registration expired a couple of days back and because of the pandemic, I’m not required to have the car physically checked when issuing a new car registration. Instead, there are now companies that can renew the insurance for you and get your car registration issued without you having to go or do anything.

There are a number of companies but I ended up using Beep because it was the only one me and my friends could remember. The cost is KD32 for the insurance and car registration issuance. You contact them over WhatsApp, send them a picture of your expired car registration and the back and front of your Civil ID, in return they send you a payment link, and then the next day drop off your new car registration for you. They also take the old one back so you need to make sure you have that with you.

KD32 sounded a bit steep but I usually pay KD16 for my insurance and then KD5 for the car registration stamp so they’re basically charging around KD10 to do all this for you which isn’t that bad. This service is only applicable for cars whose registration expired March 12, 2020 onwards. If your car expired before that date you still need to get the car registration done in person.

