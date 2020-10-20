A local instagram account has one PlayStation 5 that they’re selling which would be delivered to the buyer between November 1st and 5th. That’s around 2 weeks before the official regional launch and a week before the US launch. But, they’re also selling it to the highest buyer in an auction with the starting bid at KD220. Nobody should be paying anything higher than KD167 really since that’s the cost locally but, in case you’ve got extra money to throw away and don’t want to wait for the official date, head over to @nintendoq8 to name your price.
Anyone know if the console will even work before the launch date?
Bum.. i will just wait..
i’ll sell you mine for 219! lol
This reminds me, what ever happened to that guy on reddit who “sold” some gaming devices and had some major “giveaways”?
I don’t understand how people to this day haven’t learned that you aren’t supposed to wire anonymous people money
I really wish people would stop paying a higher price just because they can afford it. I find this “must have it now, must have it first” phenomenon very juvenile. What possible difference to your life will it make to have a PS5 or IPhone 12 a week before others, and if it will make a difference i would suggest reassessing your life/priorities.
The worst of it though is how it affects prices in Kuwait in general, people complain all the time about prices being excessively high here in Kuwait, yet continue to pay them. Stop buying overpriced items and eventually sellers adjust, or just get it from outside Kuwait and wait a week or two more.
I appreciate that to some the 53KD won’t make a single difference but if enough people say that (even though just waiting a week or two or even a month would mean paying regular prices) then prices increase for everybody else even those who cannot afford it or where it would make a difference. Hell just wait and give the difference to charity at least if you have the spare cash.
Just look at how car dealerships have had to adjust to the new reality. Instead of begging many of them to be put on a waitlist for the “IT” car or whatever, many dealers are now having great offers (free service, extended warranties, better trade in prices) for you to take cars off their hands.