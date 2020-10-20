There is an interesting conversation currently on Reddit regarding companies who either reduced salaries because of the pandemic, or who missed or aren’t paying the salaries. Not sure how many of my readers are going through this issue but if you are and want to file a complaint you can do so by contacting the Public Authority of Manpower:
Phone: +965 69009600
Email: pr@manpower.gov.kw
Check out the discussion on Reddit here.
For the information of other readers… If you have a clean chit in your history of employment with your employer, the Kuwait court of law always stands by the employees claim. Most expats are concerned about not getting justice because they are an expat – And that is not true. Also, to reiterate what has already been mentioned in the Reddit thread… You can report without your employer knowing (they needn’t know). But once reported, the claim won’t be anonymous anymore. Trust me… it is a smooth process but at least upto 2 years of waiting to receive your benefits. #beentheredonethat
Apparently, there happens to be a new rule that passed during the pandemic where the employer needn’t pay the whole salary or part of it. I’m not really sure. Been sailing smooth since the pandemic #ThankGod. But this “new rule” is something you need to check before making the claim.
https://www.arabtimesonline.com/news/mp-no-to-bill-on-50-salary-cut-of-private-sector-employees/
I don’t thing there is a rule like that, but I could be wrong.
