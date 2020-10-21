There’s a distinctive looking red and white boat that’s been parked off the Gulf Road in Salmiya for a few weeks now and I’m curious as to what it is. Does anyone know?
Update: Turns out its the new Failaka ferry called Obu Alkhair
There’s a distinctive looking red and white boat that’s been parked off the Gulf Road in Salmiya for a few weeks now and I’m curious as to what it is. Does anyone know?
Update: Turns out its the new Failaka ferry called Obu Alkhair
Seems to be a cargo ship.
https://www.marinetraffic.com/en/ais/details/ships/shipid:5803017/mmsi:375474000/imo:9856969/vessel:OBU_ALKHAIR#:~:text=OBU%20ALKHAIR%20(IMO%3A%209856969),her%20width%20is%2016%20meters.
https://www.vesselfinder.com/vessels/OBU-ALKHAIR-IMO-9856969-MMSI-375474000
Hope this helps ^_^
How on earth did you find this link. Amazing. Yes it’s a car ferry ship.
wow super freaky
I think this is the newest Failaka ship, Abu Alkhair
https://www.instagram.com/p/CFNg8fYsd_T/?igshid=1jccc7vy7tuz9
Oh! I knew someone here would know what that was. Thanks I’ll update the post when I’m back on a computer
👍
Isnt there another strange looking vessal (gray color) that is docked around there.. what is that?
You really want to go there 😏
Hello , looks like the kind of ferry boats used between islands in greece , tunisia … double doors to make boarding / leaving the boat fast and easy for the cars.
Mark just a heads up that if you don’t know STC still isn’t working with your site.
still? I thought i got it working. Ok I’m gonna disable something on the server side, can you let me know tomorrow if its back to working again or not?
This is a ferry, it transfers cars and passengers, very common in Europe. What you have to find out as a blogger, is where it goes, fees and schedules.