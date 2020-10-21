I found out about a website a few days ago called Yalla Compare which is a financial comparison website. It’s actually a website that sells insurance but is made to look like a financial comparison website but they do actually have comparissons. Using the website you can compare the different requirements and rates for personal and car loans between the different banks but more importantly, you can also see all the different credit cards offered by the local banks and compare their costs and benefits.
I’m not sure if people choose a bank based on credit card benefits, I’m assuming no. But, if you’re at least curious about what other banks are offering compared to what you’re getting, check out the list by clicking here.
I dont know about the others but Gulf Bank has the trashiest credit card.. by spending KD 10,000 over a period of time I got 20,000 points that can be redeemed only at Alghanim travel and its not even worth KD 50 ( it gives me options like 20,000 points + KD 120.. etc so you can make out the value of your points)
That sounds a lot better than my NBK credit card. I’ve spent tens of thousands over years and I think I’ve gotten like 5 or 10kd cash back in my lifetime with the card. Maybe, might be less. No points, no miles, no nothing.
I second that! Gulf bank services could be counted as one of the poor ones. They are ages behind when it comes to technology, updating their customer database, providing solutions or support etc. You name a problem and they can never fix it. They make sure you visit them by taking an off from work, visit them during working hours after waiting patiently for your turn to come only to be told that there is some server problem at their end. Kindly visit again!
Actually, it’s a good reason nowadays to select a bank based on their credit card benefits. Everything is done online now through mobile banking, there’s hardly any need for customer service. The last time I went to a branch was a few years ago.
Outdated.. When they initially launched it for Kuwait, it was updated information.
I chose Boubyan bank because of their pure cashback scheme on their credit cards, no BS, no percentages only from X amount of stores. Its a straight forward cash back scheme you spend X amount you get Y amount back.